Research Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $969.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $2,670,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

