Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 23rd (ACH, ACI, ADVOF, AFLYY, AIBRF, AKUS, ALIZY, ANIX, ARCT, ASMIY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 23rd:

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kore Potash (LON:KP2) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

