Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 23rd (AEM, AUY, BPC, BTA, CAE, CGAU, CROMF, CWYUF, CX, DLAKY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 23rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$34.00.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

