Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 23rd (AEM, AUY, BPC, BTA, CAE, CGAU, CROMF, CWYUF, CX, DLAKY)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 23rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$34.00.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

