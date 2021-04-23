Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

3M (NYSE: MMM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $197.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $197.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 952.8% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 78,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

