Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ABB (ABB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ABB (NYSE: ABB):

4/22/2021 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/12/2021 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/9/2021 – ABB had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2021 – ABB had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/5/2021 – ABB is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2021 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.76. 58,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ABB by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

