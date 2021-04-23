Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently:

4/22/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is driven by strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Additionally, growing momentum among long-term service agreements is contributing well. Furthermore, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Also, rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

4/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at ICAP from $130.00 to $160.00.

4/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $150.00.

4/6/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00.

4/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 25,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

