Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Athira Pharma (ATHA)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/22/2021 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
4/15/2021 – Athira Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/12/2021 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
4/8/2021 – Athira Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/6/2021 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ ATHA opened at $18.25 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
