Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Athira Pharma (ATHA)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Athira Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2021 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Athira Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2021 – Athira Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $18.25 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

