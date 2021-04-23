Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) recently:

4/21/2021 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

4/15/2021 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

4/14/2021 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

4/14/2021 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2021 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

3/8/2021 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2021 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

RLJ opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,851,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

