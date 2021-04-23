Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/8/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $166.00.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.01. 2,273,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

