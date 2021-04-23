Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Down 34.8% This Week

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $979.17 million and approximately $260.66 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00019099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00092244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.92 or 0.00662947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.79 or 0.07933089 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

RSR is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

