Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -114.81 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

