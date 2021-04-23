Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Up 8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) rose 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 14,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 670,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

RFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

