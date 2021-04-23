Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Resources Connection worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Resources Connection by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Resources Connection by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGP opened at $13.93 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $457.22 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

