Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 10,104 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of Science Applications International worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

