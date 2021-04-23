Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,836 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of SailPoint Technologies worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,881.12 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $68,106.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $829,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,604 shares of company stock worth $4,320,165. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

