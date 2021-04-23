Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 881 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Repligen worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Repligen by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $216.32 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day moving average of $196.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 263.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

