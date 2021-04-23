Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $179.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

