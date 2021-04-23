Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,174 shares of company stock worth $10,705,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

