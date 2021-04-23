Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $410.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,581 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

