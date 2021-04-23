Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $207.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $209.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.