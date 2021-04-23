Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,171 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of TEGNA worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 662,840 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

