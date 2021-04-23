Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189,825 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 988,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,210,000 after purchasing an additional 701,261 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

