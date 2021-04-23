Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of RH worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $654.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $672.99.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

