Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.29 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,626 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Service Co. International worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE SCI opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

