Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 143.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

