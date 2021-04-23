Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,918 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 859,160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $17.09 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

