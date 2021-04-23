Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.