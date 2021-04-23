Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.49 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,404 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Synaptics worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNA opened at $131.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.02. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

