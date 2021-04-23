Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Semtech worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Semtech by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

