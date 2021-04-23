Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

