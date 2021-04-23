Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475,637 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Sabre worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 244,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sabre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sabre by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sabre by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

