Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $3,730,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $398.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.34 and a 200 day moving average of $381.21. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.24.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

