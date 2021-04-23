Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,846 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

