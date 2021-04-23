Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,520 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after buying an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,458,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

