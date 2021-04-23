Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 107,085 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,085 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $321.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.