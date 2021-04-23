Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 12,527 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 36,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 57,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

PSX stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

