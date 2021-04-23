Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 22,349 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.