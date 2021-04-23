Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,586 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

