Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 26,797 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,797 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

