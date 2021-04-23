Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,788 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Abiomed worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $343.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.