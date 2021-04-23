Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 63,967 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,967 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.37% of Energizer worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

