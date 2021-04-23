Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 65,583 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,583 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Gentex stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

