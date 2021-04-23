Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,872 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 408,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $43,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 597.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.42. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

