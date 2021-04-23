Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,966 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

