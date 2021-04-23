Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,962 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

