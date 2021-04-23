Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 599,068 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,047,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.09 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

