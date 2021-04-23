Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,933 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of FOX worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in FOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in FOX by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in FOX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.12 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

