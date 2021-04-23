Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Sells $50,100.00 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 712,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,829. The company has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.97. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.
