Reviewing Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) & Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prospect Capital and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital $623.53 million 5.02 -$16.22 million $0.72 11.24 Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 2.31 -$24.66 million $1.03 5.54

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prospect Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prospect Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Prospect Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prospect Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investcorp Credit Management BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Prospect Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Prospect Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prospect Capital and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prospect Capital currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 44.38%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Capital and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital 22.08% 8.16% 4.72% Investcorp Credit Management BDC -63.72% 11.40% 4.34%

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

