Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RXEEY stock remained flat at $$20.53 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Rexel has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $20.60.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

